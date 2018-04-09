In Memphis, The Atlantic and the Shared Prosperity Partnership discussed the legacy of structural racism and its effects on American cities. Policymakers and community leaders also talked about how public policy and innovative solutions can help build more inclusive growth in Memphis and other cities.
